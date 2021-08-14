CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Trading 5.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $143.50 and last traded at $143.27. 6,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 484,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.05.

The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

