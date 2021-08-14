CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 634,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,902. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

