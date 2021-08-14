D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 206.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PaySign were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PaySign by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

PAYS opened at $2.66 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92. The company has a market cap of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS).

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.