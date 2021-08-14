D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.