D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 15,264 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,931 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Agile Therapeutics worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $798,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,212. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.