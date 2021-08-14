D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

