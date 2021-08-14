D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 127.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 230,901 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.