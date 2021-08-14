DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NKLA opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after buying an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Nikola by 129.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

