DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. DAD has a total market cap of $89.81 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00882682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00101241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044049 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

