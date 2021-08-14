Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

