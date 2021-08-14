Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

NYSE DAR opened at $78.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

