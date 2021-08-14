Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.24.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,547. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -796.95 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $137.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 36,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $4,737,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,208 shares of company stock valued at $117,577,401 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

