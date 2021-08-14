DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 326,493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63.

