DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,556.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 326,493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $22.63.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.