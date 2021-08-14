DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $175.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

