DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

