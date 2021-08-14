DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

