DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $7,347,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $230,000.

NYSEARCA GUSH opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

