DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.00.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $451.65 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.82.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

