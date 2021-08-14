Dego Finance Market Cap Reaches $92.24 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for $10.72 or 0.00022466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $92.24 million and $58.72 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.51 or 0.00890449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.