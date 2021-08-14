Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROO. started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.40 ($4.60).

ROO stock opened at GBX 386.10 ($5.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.02. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.74.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

