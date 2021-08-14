Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €149.30 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.89 ($191.64).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.50. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

