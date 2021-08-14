Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded down $15.63 on Monday, reaching $138.85. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

