DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

