Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €184.43 ($216.97).

Shares of Bechtle stock opened at €174.35 ($205.12) on Friday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

