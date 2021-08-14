Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

