Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PBB stock opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12 month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

