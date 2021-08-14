Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $305.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.05.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $261.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.