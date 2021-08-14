Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €138.00 ($162.35).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

DBOEY stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

