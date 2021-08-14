Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €9.26 ($10.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.