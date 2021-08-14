Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXT. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.55 and a one year high of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

