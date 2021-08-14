DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

