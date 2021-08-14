Digitex (DGTX) Market Cap Achieves $4.81 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

