Digiwage Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $45,851.83 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

