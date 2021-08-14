Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Issues Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.06%.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $196.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $207.32.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.