Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,647 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $82,559.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $700,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RAPT stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

