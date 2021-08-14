Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Docebo stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,851. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.42. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Docebo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Docebo were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.