Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the July 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOGZ opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98. Dogness has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

