Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

D stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,291. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

