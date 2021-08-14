Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMZPY. raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $$43.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.82. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

