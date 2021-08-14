Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ opened at $517.02 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $486.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

