Donald Engel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blink Charging by 527.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

