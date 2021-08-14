Donald Engel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $64.50.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.
