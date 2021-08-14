Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $837,449.53 and approximately $615,222.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Donut has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

