DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.26.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after purchasing an additional 196,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.