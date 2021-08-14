DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 77.9% in July

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the July 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 819,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 431,427 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 396,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,795 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 200,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

