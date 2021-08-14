DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.41

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 78203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several research firms recently commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

