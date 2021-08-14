Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $83.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,650,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.