Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $83.93.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,650,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
