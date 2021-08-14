DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $53.50. 12,124,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.12. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

