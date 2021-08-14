DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,607,900. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

