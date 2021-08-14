DREP [old] (DREP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043969 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP [old] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

