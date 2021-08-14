Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $30.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 244,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

