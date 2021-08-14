Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.50.
In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.